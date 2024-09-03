The forecaster has warned the county is set to be battered with heavy showers on Wednesday (September 4) and Thursday (September 5).

It added the conditions could turn “thundery” with the weather map indicating the much of the South East can expect the same.

The forecaster also said these conditions are set to last from 9pm on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday.

The Met Office have also warned motorists and commuters these conditions could lead to:

Spray and sudden flooding which could cause delays and road closures

Cancellations to train and bus services

A slight chance of power cuts and other household services

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across parts of southeast Wales and southern and eastern England



Wednesday 2100 – Thursday 0900



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/gvD9Hb5eyT — Met Office (@metoffice) September 3, 2024

A Met Office spokesperson said: “With rain, showers and thunderstorms expected to affect the UK at the start of the week, there is less certainty later in the week with a number of scenarios possible.”

They also confirmed the county can expect a peak temperature of 22 C tomorrow.

The forecaster confirmed residents can expect warm conditions today (September 3), with some rain which will clear later into the evening.

There will be a maximum temperature of 25 C, and a minimum temperature of 8 C tonight.

The forecast is based on Basildon as the selected location.