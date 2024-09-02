Manningtree and Saffron Walden high streets were featured alongside 30 others in a list from the Daily Mail, who spoke to various property experts and estate agents to come up with the locations.

Discussing the creation of the list, they wrote: "Despite the rise of online shopping and the trend for working from home, many of Britain’s high streets remain the beating heart of their communities, as well as being a magnet for visitors bored by the chain store experience.

"Buzzing with activity thanks to quirky independent stores, coffee shops and restaurants, as well as an overall sense of community, they also attract home buyers from far and wide."

Saffron Walden High Street was praised for its markets and historic nature (Image: Google Streetview)

Manningtree High Street

Manningtree's "pretty Georgian-fronted" buildings was one aspect that was brought up relating to its High Streer's quality.

Additionally, a wide range of independent shops are seen as key to its appeal, with the Estuary wine bar being "hugely popular with locals".

They wrote: "Thought to be the smallest town in England, Manningtree’s high street runs parallel to the pretty River Stour. It’s lined with pretty Georgian-fronted timber-framed buildings."

Manningtree High Street was praised for its host of independent shops (Image: Google Streetview)

Edward Heaton, founder and managing partner of buying agents, Heaton & Partners, adds: "Here you’ll discover a host of local independent shops and businesses, along with tempting venues to meet friends for drinks or dinner, sample local tapas or celebrate a special occasion."

Saffron Walden High Street

Saffron Walden's high street was praised for its Tuesday markets alongside its independent eateries and shops.

Bruce King of Cheffins estate agents, said: "The historic market town of Saffron Walden has an incredibly attractive high street with independent shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants all nestled amongst quaint historic property."

The Daily Mail adds: "The Tuesday market is more traditional, selling fresh seafood, flowers, fruit and vegetables, while the Saturday is more cosmopolitan, offering designer clothing and home goods.

"Jamie Oliver was brought up nearby and is often seen perusing the market stalls. Chater’s, just off the high street, is a hugely popular deli and bar serving speciality coffee, fresh pasta and natural wine."