The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms which will cover the whole of the county from midnight tonight to 11.59pm on Monday, September 2.

Officials say there is a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services, as well as a “slight chance” that power cuts could occur.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with a small chance that some communities could be temporarily cut off by flooded roads.

Yellow - The warning will be in place across Essex from midnight tonight to 11.59pm on Monday, September 2. (Image: Met Office)

Met Office officials said: “On Monday, areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to be ongoing from overnight and expected to continue to affect parts of the UK through the day.

“The focus for thunderstorms and impacts is expected to gradually move east later in the day.

“The extent of these thunderstorms remains very uncertain and whilst many places will miss them, some places may see 30 to 40mm of rain fall in less than an hour and perhaps over 60-80mm in one or two places.

“Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards.”

Large - The thunderstorms will affect much of the UK tomorrow. (Image: Met Office)

The Met Office has advised people to consider preparing a flood plan and emergency flood kit if their location is at risk of flash flooding.

People are advised to consider gathering torches and batteries, and other essential items in case of a power cut.

You can also give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, and amend your travel plans if necessary.