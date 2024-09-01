The statutory Lampard Inquiry - investigating 2,000 mental health deaths in Essex over a period of more than 20 years - is due to finally start next month.

Melanie lost her son Matthew while he was a patient at Chelmsford’s Linden Centre in 2012 and has campaigned continuously for answers.

Melanie, from Maldon, said: "I have spent over 12 years of my life campaigning for this inquiry in the hope of getting answers after my son’s death. My son died whilst in the care of the state.

"I was told way back in 2021 that the government do not do public inquiries into just one death and we have now secured a Statutory public Inquiry looking at 2,000 plus deaths.

"But this still fails to cover many other deaths and suffering. So many people have stepped forward with their own tragic losses."

Campaigners - Melanie Leahy and Julia Hopper campaigning in Southend in 2021 (Image: Submitted)

She added: "Communication from the government and the inquiry team is minimal and to date not very reassuring.

"Enough is enough - our voices have to be heard and justice must prevail.

"We need the help of the public and the media. We need their energy and support. We need them to stand with us to ensure that this Inquiry delivers something meaningful.

"As importantly, we the bereaved families and injured individuals need to now finally and at last be treated with the respect and compassion that we all deserve and need.

"We need our new government to show its face and stand with us."

If you have not received a letter but consider that you have experiences that are relevant for impact evidence please contact the Inquiry on contact@lampardinquiry.org.uk or by voicemail on 0207 972 3500.

For more information about the September hearings, starting on September 9, please visit Protocol for September Opening Hearings.