The UK Health Security Association (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued the warning today (August 28), and added these temperatures could pose an ‘increased risk to vulnerable people.’

The alert will remain in place until 9am on Thursday (August 29).

The warning could mean the health and social care sector are impacted, with the governmental body warning there could be an “increased use of healthcare services” by vulnerable people, and an “increase in the risk of mortality” among vulnerable people.

Hazy sunshine in the southeast during the morning but will feel warm by midday 🌤️



A band of rain and showers track northwards across Wales and northern England



Western Scotland could see some heavier rain later where it will feel cooler 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/LU5UadNiGW — Met Office (@metoffice) August 27, 2024

Heat-health alerts have been issued since 2004, with this service aimed at helping healthcare professionals manage through periods of extreme temperature.

The Met Office have confirmed temperatures will reach a peak of 29C today, while temperatures will reach a minimum of 12C tonight.

The forecaster said the county can expect a largely dry day with prolonged hazy sunshine, while very warm or locally hot conditions will develop over the course of the day.

They also added fresh winds will sweep across the area for a time this afternoon.