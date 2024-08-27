Stena Lines offers two daily routes with boats the Britannica and Hollandica sailing from Harwich to the Hoek Van Holland.

In March, I was supposed to be going on Stena Line to go to Ukraine to help deliver aid, but other changes meant we went via the Euro tunnel.

So, to go in August to review the ferry post-refurbishments, post-pandemic and in peak-season was an incredible opportunity that I did not want to miss.

After a very busy few months, especially with the earlier than expected General Election, I was both excited to be whisked away to Europe and rather tired.

View - Stena Line Britannica at the Harwich International Port as seen on the journey back while on the identical sister ship the Stena Hollandica (Image: Newsquest)

So I was glad that driving to Harwich International Port was the only real effort required on a balmy Friday in August, as even boarding just involved a small queue, with the dozen or so people like me cutting it close to getting on board easily.

The simple and effortless process of boarding the Stena Line Ferry, as well as the signs and food inside the ferry, reminded me of the efficient and pleasant European retailers Lidl and Aldi – straight forward businesses.

Making the trip even more stress free was the immediately helpful and smiling customer service desk, situated on the main middle floor.

Weather - Despite it being slightly chilly and windy the sea was very calm (Image: Newsquest)

As the ferry set sail, I settled in having some breakfast, a fresh tomato and avocado sandwich from the semi-casual canteen style diner.

At €9.50, the tomato and avocado bread was very well seasoned, with a kick, and it felt healthy, a tasty strong start to both your day and your holiday.

Fresh - An avocado, basil, and tomato breakfast (Image: Newsquest)

Remembering childhood ferries through the choppy Irish Sea in January, this calm August trip to me as an adult felt like a doddle.

Having met the other journalist I was boarding with at breakfast, we were then shown around the Britannica starting with the main deck.

Spacious - There was plenty of room in the nicely refurbished standard class areas (Image: Newsquest)

The floor had clearly been updated in an understated manner and the chairs and tables had been sustainably upcycled.

With the rise of the smartphone ‘gone were the days of a cinema room’, and children were either hooked on phones, gaming consoles, or quite adorably watching the Olympics as a big family with TVs dotted around.

It was interesting seeing people, from various countries, watching Paris 2024 in a ferry like they would at a public screen in a park.

Zone - The zone for freight drivers which is yet to be refurbished (Image: Newsquest)

Next was a one-off tour of the control room and the engine room - both incredible experiences and making me want to delve into YouTube Videos and documentaries.

Experience - Going outside on any of the decks balconies made the journey fly by (Image: Newsquest)

There was then an hour rest, where I was shown to my cabin, which would be about £43.50 for a cabin with an outside view - a comfortable and pleasing choice.

Cabin - A double bed cabin (Image: Newsquest)

I saw quite a few families sharing a family room, starting at about £53.50 for a three-bed cabin.

After a rest, there was lunch at the Stena Plus Lounge, which is included in the Premium Fare, an additional cost of about £25 per person, but it cannot be booked on the day.

Perks - Stena Line Plus meant you had free desserts as well as other snacks (Image: Newsquest)

No children below the age of eight are allowed and this small key-carded zone did feel cosy, a nook with complimentary cake, humous, soft drinks and on the tap wine.

Play - Small children can use this play zone as well as other games dotted around the ferry (Image: Newsquest)

For me the main advantage of going Plus was the extra food and drink.

The meals served were the same as in the canteen, all €16.50, and the two meals I had, the Swedish Meatballs over the beef stroganoff, were hearty and delicious.

Favourite - I would recommend the Swedish meatball meal which was piping hot along with all the other food (Image: Newsquest)

On the way back on the identical Stena Hollandica, my time passed just as quickly as engrossed, I read for four hours straight, and though ‘first-class’ was again lovely, I would only recommend it for those seeking a bit more luxury.

Hotel - I stayed at the stylish Hotel Amerika in the Hook which would cost about £151 for an adult a night (Image: Newsquest)

Going on a ferry to Europe is longer, does take more time, and compared to the shockingly cheap bargain flights, it does cost more with returns starting from £80 for a single car and driver and from £51 single for a foot passenger.

Memories - The views on both journeys as you entered into the two ports will certainly create incredible memories (Image: Newsquest)

Therefore, considering the costs of a Stena Ferry Line for a foot passenger, like me, with the highly expected on-board costs, including first-class, it would be a good £100 out of my holiday budget.

Goodbye - The Stena Hollandica back in Harwich (Image: Newsquest)

Overall, Stena Line Ferry’s down to earth hospitality with standards made sure I was surrounded by peaceful luxury – the part of the holiday that should never be overlooked - meaning I would highly recommend the ferry, with its various options, for everyone.