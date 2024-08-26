He revealed that he had pancreatic cancer in January 2024 and that he had only been given one year to live.

In a statement, his family said: "After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family."

The Swede became the first foreign manager of the England men's football team in 2001.

RIP Sven. Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away. He was 76. Such sad news. Lovely, fascinating man, and a very good manager. My thoughts with his family and friends. Bo Gustavsson, an agent in Sweden who worked with Sven, has issued the following sad press release… pic.twitter.com/JFOGdjgGLO — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 26, 2024

He coached the so-called "golden generation" of players including David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard, Sky News reports.

During his career, he managed a string of high-profile European clubs such as Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Lazio.

Eriksson left the England role after the 2006 World Cup and would later manage Mexico and the Ivory Coast, as well as English clubs Manchester City and Leicester City.

Due to his health issues, he stepped down as sporting director at Swedish club Karlstad in February 2023.

After announcing his cancer diagnosis, Eriksson was granted his lifelong wish when he led out Liverpool Legends, as they played in a charity match against Ajax at Anfield in March.

He described that moment as "absolutely beautiful" and a "huge memory" in his life, with Liverpool winning the game 4-2.

'I'm going to resist for as long as I can'





Speaking to Swedish Radio P1 earlier this year, Eriksson stated he was going to resist the cancer "for as long as I can".

He added: "I have an illness that's serious. Best case a year, I have worst case a lot less. It's impossible to say exactly, so it's better to not think about it."

The discovery of the cancer came when he "collapsed and fainted" as he was doing a 5km run, as reported by Sky News.

It "just came from nothing", he added, and that "makes you shocked".

"I'm not in any major pain. But I've been diagnosed with a disease that you can slow down but you cannot operate. So it is what it is."

Eriksson also shared he was trying to stay positive and "make something good" from his cancer diagnosis.

"You try to trick the brain, it's too easy to succumb and become negative and get stuck at home. Better to try and see positives and not give in during hard times," he added.