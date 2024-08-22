CLACTON Airshow will be now start at 3pm today after originally being due to start at 2pm. This is due to the conditions currently being too windy.
The show will bring thousands of people in as they watch and experience the high-flying show today.
Tendring District Council have already unveiled the host of aircrafts which will provide entertainment for fans.
