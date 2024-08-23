A small number of motorway closures will impact Essex traffic this bank holiday weekend, according to National Highways England.
Essex's main roads include the A12 and M25 alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.
If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.
Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, August 23
A12
On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction on behalf of Network Rail.
Dartford Crossing
There are no closures scheduled for the Dartford Crossing on this day.
M25
On the M25 clockwise way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 24 for NEAR scheme works from 8pm to on Friday to 6am on Saturday.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, August 24
A12
On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction on behalf of Network Rail.
Dartford Crossing
There are no closures scheduled for the Dartford Crossing on this day.
M25
There are no closures scheduled for the Essex junctions of the M25 on this day.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, August 25
A12
On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction on behalf of Network Rail.
Dartford Crossing
There are no closures scheduled for the Dartford Crossing on this day.
M25
There are no closures scheduled for the Essex junctions of the M25 on this day.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Monday, August 26
A12
On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction on behalf of Network Rail.
Dartford Crossing
There are no closures scheduled for the Dartford Crossing on this day.
M25
On the M25 clockwise way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 24 for NEAR scheme works from 8pm to on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.
