LONG delays on the M25 as a broken down lorry blocks one of the lanes this morning, August 16, with queues building.
Long delays should be expected and one lane is closed due to recovery work and a stalled truck on M25 anticlockwise after J29 A127 (Romford/Basildon).
There is congestion of up to a mile from J30 A13 Lakeside in lane one.
There are severe delays of 24 minutes, which is increasing on the M25 anticlockwise between J30 A13 (Lakeside/Purfleet) and J28 A12 (Brentwood/Brook Street Roundabout).
Average speed is currently at around ten miles per hour.
