Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Chappa

Chappa (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Five years old

Breed - Patterdale Terrier

Colour - Brown

If you want to adopt Chappa you can view their full profile here.

Chappa is described as a "precious little soul" who's had an uncertain start to life which has left him with some trust issues surrounding touch.

He is friendly with new people but does not always want to be stroked straight away.

Chappa is full of energy so is looking to join a family that will take him for long walks and play plenty of games to keep him healthy.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "When Chappa gets to know you he is so affectionate and loving, he really hopes the right person will see past his uncertainty around physical touch and will give him the second chance he so desperately deserves!"

Hermoine

Hermoine (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - Crossbreed

Colour - Tan and White

If you want to adopt Hermoine you can view their full profile here.

Hermoine has had a difficult start to life due to losing a hind limb in a traffic accident and also being mistreated.

She needs a home that can support her through exercise management and medication.

Ideally, she would go to an experienced owner in a quiet, adult-only home with a garden she could use.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Despite her traumatic past and negative experiences with people she’s had, she has such a big heart and lots of love to give."

Binx

Binx (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby and White

If you want to adopt Binx you can view their full profile here.

Binx is described as a "very social boy" who loves to be in the company of people.

He'd prefer to be the only cat in the home, would need to be able to go outside to explore and could live with children of secondary school age.

The RSPCA adds: "This little cutie is ready to find his forever home with loving owners who can give him the love and security that he deserves!"

Bluebell and Snowy

Bluebell and Snowy (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Not stated

Breed - Dwarf lop and Holland lop

Colour - White/Grey and Black

If you want to adopt Bluebell and Snowy you can view their full profile here.

Bluebell and Snowy are described as "delightful chaps" who share a "heartwarming bond".

They're on the lookout for a home together and could live in a place with children over the age of eight.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Bringing these two into your life means double the joy and double the companionship. Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of their beautiful bromance!"