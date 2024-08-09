Essex's main roads include the A12 and M25 alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, August 9

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 between 8pm and 6am for reconstruction/renewal works.

At the same time, an entry slip road closure will occur at Junction 27 in the same direction.

A carriageway and entry slip road closure will happen at Junction 13 between 9pm and 5am for barrier repairs.

Also on the Southbound way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 20B between 9pm and one minute past midnight for horticulture works.

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5.30am for tunnel works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 23 and 25 from 11pm until 6am for surfacing works

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, August 10

A12

Some early morning closure will occur on Saturday with an entry slip road closure at Junction 20B on the Southbound way happening between one past midnight and 3am for horticulture works.

Additionally, the entry slip road at Junction 19 will be shut from 3am to 5am for similar works.

On the Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure at Junction 25 starting at 6am and finishing at 8am.

Once that concludes there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 between 8pm and 6am for reconstruction/renewal works.

At the same time, an entry slip road closure will occur at Junction 27 in the same direction.

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 8pm to 10am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures listed for the Essex junctions of the M25 on this day.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, August 11

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 between 8pm and 6am for reconstruction/renewal works.

At the same time, an entry slip road closure will occur at Junction 27 in the same direction.

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures listed for the Essex junctions of the M25 on this day.