Officers were prepared for possible disorder last night, August 7, and were patrolling “key areas" in Southend and Chelmsford.

Many areas of the UK have been facing public disorder after violence and looting caused thousands of pounds’ worth of damage in towns including Plymouth, Weymouth, Aldershot, Tamworth, and Rotherham.

In Southend, a group gathered in Hamlet Court Road shortly after 7pm, police officers engaged with the group and no offences were committed, there was also no threat or harm posed.

Patrolling - officers in Southend (Image: Essex Police)

As that group grew, a number of bystanders began to watch the first group from across the road, which may have made the total number of people involved appear greater than in reality.

A second group of people arrived in the area after 8.30pm, and the force spoke with both groups throughout the evening.

The police said that “at no stage” did the situation become close to escalating.

People began to leave the area after 9.15pm with no arrests made directly connected to the police’s operation.

Engaging with the public - a police officer speaking with three men in Southend (Image: Essex Police)

One man was arrested in the area shortly after 5.15pm earlier that evening on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched by officers, he remains in custody.

The force was also prepared for potential disorder in Chelmsford but thankfully officers reported no public order incidents.

Officers remained in the area throughout the evening to “reassure the community”.

Essex Police assistant chief constable Andy Mariner said: “We know there was information circulating which was naturally causing concerns among our communities.

“We were prepared and the upshot of that preparedness was that the situation was never at risk of escalating.

“Although a number of groups were present in Hamlet Court Road, officers continued to speak with them throughout the evening.

“That meant all parties were aware of what would be acceptable to us and what wouldn’t.

“I hope the reassurance we have provided and delivered for our communities shows our commitment to them.”

“But the policing plan in place for this was only possible because of the dedicated officers involved.

“As chief officers, we never take this for granted.

“Officers made alternative childcare or care arrangements to be available to work, they may have had other plans with friends and family but made themselves available to work.

“All because of their sense of duty to the Essex public and for that I thank them.”