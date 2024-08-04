Essex Police officers have responded to a report of a stabbing at Highwood Lane, Loughton, at 8.15am on August 4

A man has been taken to hospital.

Inspector Leanne Archer said: “We’re continuing to investigate and carry out local enquiries, our presence in the area will remain to reassure local residents.

“We believe that no one else is at risk.”

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

You can let Essex Police know by submitting a report on their r website or by using their online Live Chat service service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.

It can be found at the bottom right at www.essex.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident 316 of 04/08/2024 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.