ESSEX Police need the public’s help to find a 20-year-old missing woman from Chelmsford who has links to Colchester.
Tara Brimfield from Chelmsford was reported missing on the afternoon of August 2.
Tara, 20, was least seen wearing black/red trainers and a grey or black tracksuit.
Tara may still be in the Chelmsford area, but also has links to Colchester.
Essex Police said that they are “carrying out enquiries locally to find her to make sure she’s okay”.
If you’re with Tara, know where she is or have information that can help Essex Police find her, call 999 and quote incident 884 of 2 August.
