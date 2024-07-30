A new yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, covering Essex from 12pm until midnight on Wednesday. The weather experts say "some isolated flooding and disruption" from thunderstorms is possible while the warning is in place.

This comes after an initial yellow weather warning was issued yesterday for thunderstorms expected from 12pm until midnight on Thursday.

⚠️Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️



Thunderstorms across England and Wales



Thursday 1200am – 23:59pm



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/QzSwAzPx1W — Met Office (@metoffice) July 30, 2024

Now, this warning is in place from 1am until midnight.

The Met Office website states: "Whilst many places will stay dry, a few thunderstorms are likely to break out on Wednesday. These are possible at any time, but become more likely during the afternoon and evening.

"Where these occur, 20 to 30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, and perhaps as much as 50 mm in two hours; the latter more likely across southeast England and parts of East Anglia during the evening. Lightning will be an additional hazard."

What should I expect during tomorrow's thunderstorm warning?





Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures across the county, the forecasters warn.

There is a small chance that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads, power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, the Met Office warning adds.