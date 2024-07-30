Southend Council has confirmed the grand plan, close to City Beach, is scheduled to begin in the autumn and has launched a tender process in a bid to secure a contractor.

Once complete, a large green space will be created along Marine Parade boasting a small stream, greenery, canopies and a series of connected rain gardens, as well as hydro-rocks to absorb water.

It is aimed at preventing rain water from overwhelmed sewers during heavy downpours and block surface water flooding on the seafront.

A new drainage system will be capable of capturing and storing 400,000 litres of water in attenuation tanks.

The scheme was subject to a public consultation which has now drawn to a close, with the council reporting a majority in favour of the plan.

Lydia Hyde, councillor responsible for climate, environment and waste, said: “Following a positive reaction from the consultation - over 80 per cent in support - I’m pleased to say that the Marine Parade project went out to tender last week.

“The expectation is that this will be open for six weeks, then after contract award we anticipate that the work will begin in September or October and last 16-20 weeks, over the quieter winter season.”

The scheme has previously been criticised for running the risk of disrupting the seafront and impacting traders while work takes place.

Matt Dent, Labour councillor for Kursaal Ward, said: “Hopefully, it moves on swiftly. It’s not going to solve all the problems on the seafront, but it should help.

“I hope the tenders we get back are of good quality and enable us to move forward swiftly with it.”

Asked if he was worried about potential disruption, Mr Dent added: “I’m sure there will be some disruption, but if it can lessen the flooding that we get every year then it will basically pay for itself.

“As a ward councillor, I will be looking to make sure there is mitigation in place.”

The Marine Parade Sustainable Water Management Scheme is to be funded by the Levelling up Fund, Southend Council, Anglian Water and the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee.