The Met Office has issued a near 12-hour yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of the UK on Thursday, including across Essex.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and may lead to some disruption.

The warning is in place from 12pm until 11.59pm on Thursday.

Its website states: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out across parts of England and Wales on Thursday afternoon. The exact location of showers is still uncertain and some places will stay dry all day.

"However, where the showers do occur they could be torrential, with the additional hazards of lightning, hail and gusty winds."

A hot start to the week in places, with the risk of thunderstorms from midweek ⚡



Find out all the details in the forecast below 👇 pic.twitter.com/zFIk1KlfjN — Met Office (@metoffice) July 28, 2024

What should I expect during a thunderstorm warning?





The Met Office warns spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is also a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services where flooding or lightning strikes occur.

There is a slight chance of power cuts and flooding at homes and businesses, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Forecasters also warn of a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing "danger to life".