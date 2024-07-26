After a cloudier and cooler start to the six-week holidays for families, temperatures are expected to rise again next week with another potential "mini-heatwave" on the horizon.

Temperatures on Sunday going into the week are set to hit 25C and reach a warm 28C on Tuesday in parts of Essex, with brilliant sunshine forecast.

With even warmer weather on its way, the Met Office and UK Health and Security Agency have issued a yellow heat-health alert which is in place from 9am on Monday until 11pm on Wednesday.

While this warning is in place, there is potential for "significant impacts" across the health and social care sector due to the high temperatures. The UK Health and Security Agency warns of:

An increased risk of mortality particularly for those with health conditions

Increased demand for remote healthcare services

Internal temperatures in care settings - such as hospitals and care homes - may exceed the recommended threshold

Possible impact on ability of services to be delivered due to heat effects on the workforce

Increased risk to vulnerable people living independently in the community as well as in care settings due to indoor environments overheating

What is a Met Office heat health alert?





Heat-health alerts are issued when the country is expecting high or low temperatures that could have an impact on health.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, explained: “Our heat-health alerting system plays a vital role in notifying professionals and the public of forecasted high temperatures that can affect the health of those most at risk, particularly individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.

“Last year saw record high temperatures across England and evidence shows that heatwaves are likely to occur more often, be more intense and last longer in the years and decades ahead. It is important we are able to quantify the likely impacts of these heatwaves before they arrive to prevent illness and reduce the number of deaths.

“We look forward to collaborating with the Met Office to provide evidence-based advice to professionals and the public, to ensure they are well-equipped to respond to these events.”