A few motorway closures will impact Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.
Essex's main roads include the A12 and M25 alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.
If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.
Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!
Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, July 26
A12
On the A12 Southbound way, there will be carriageway closures between Junctions 16 and 13 and Junctions 26 and 25 from 8pm to 5am and 8pm to 6am respectively.
Additionally, there will be a Junction 27 entry slip road closure between 8am and 6pm in the same direction.
Finally, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.
Dartford Crossing
On the A282 eastbound way at Junction 1A there will be an east tunnel closure between 11.30pm and 5.30am for structure works.
@uktoday_ You should remove these 3 items from your car to save money on fuel #uknews #drivingtips #fuelpricesuk #uknewsheadlines ♬ original sound - UKToday 🇬🇧 Newsquest
M25
On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 28 and 29 from 11pm to 6am for resurfacing works.
An entry slip road closure at Junction 28 will be closed at the same time as part of these works.
Meanwhile, anti-clockwise carriageway closures will occur between Junction 27 and 25 (11pm to 5.30am) and Junction 31 and 30 (11pm to 5.30am).
Finally, an entry slip road closure at Junction 26 will take place at the same time in the same direction.
@uktoday_ Can you be fined for stopping inna yellow box? #uknews #driving #drivingrules #uknewsheadlines ♬ original sound - UKToday 🇬🇧 Newsquest
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, July 27
A12
On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 13 from 8pm to 5am for reconstruction/renewal works.
Meanwhile, there will be a carriageway closure at Junction 25 in the same direction from 6am to 8pm.
Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.
Dartford Crossing
The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 8pm to 10am for maintenance works.
M25
On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 28 and 27 between 10pm and 7am for gantry removal.
Meanwhile, in the clockwise direction there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 27 and 28 between 10pm and 5am.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, July 28
A12
On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 and an entry slip road closure at Junction 27 from 8pm to 6am.
Meanwhile, on the Northbound way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 16 from 9pm to 5am.
Recommended reading:
- What are the rules about someone parking in front of your house and is it illegal?
- Do you have a car MOT coming up? 10 simple checks to avoid vehicle from failing
- What gets checked on an MOT? See the annual list of tests and checks
Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.
Dartford Crossing
The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.
M25
There are no closures listed for the Essex junctions of the M25 on this day.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here