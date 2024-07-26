Essex's main roads include the A12 and M25 alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, July 26

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be carriageway closures between Junctions 16 and 13 and Junctions 26 and 25 from 8pm to 5am and 8pm to 6am respectively.

Additionally, there will be a Junction 27 entry slip road closure between 8am and 6pm in the same direction.

Finally, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

On the A282 eastbound way at Junction 1A there will be an east tunnel closure between 11.30pm and 5.30am for structure works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 28 and 29 from 11pm to 6am for resurfacing works.

An entry slip road closure at Junction 28 will be closed at the same time as part of these works.

Meanwhile, anti-clockwise carriageway closures will occur between Junction 27 and 25 (11pm to 5.30am) and Junction 31 and 30 (11pm to 5.30am).

Finally, an entry slip road closure at Junction 26 will take place at the same time in the same direction.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, July 27

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 13 from 8pm to 5am for reconstruction/renewal works.

Meanwhile, there will be a carriageway closure at Junction 25 in the same direction from 6am to 8pm.

Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 8pm to 10am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 28 and 27 between 10pm and 7am for gantry removal.

Meanwhile, in the clockwise direction there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 27 and 28 between 10pm and 5am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, July 28

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 and an entry slip road closure at Junction 27 from 8pm to 6am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 16 from 9pm to 5am.

Recommended reading:

Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures listed for the Essex junctions of the M25 on this day.