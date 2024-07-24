Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash in Bracknell on Sunday, July 21.

The incident, which occurred at about 1.18am, saw a crash between a Vauxhall Corsa and a Mercedes E Class on Nine Mile Ride, Bracknell near the junction of Crowthorne Road and Forresters Way.

The driver of the Corsa, a man in his late teens from Essex, was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A passenger in the Corsa also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

One other passenger in the Corsa suffered minor injuries.

The occupants of the Mercedes all suffered minor injuries. Those with minor injuries have been discharged from hospital.

Investigating officer PC Jamie Payne of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this road traffic collision in which a man sadly died.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We are asking anyone who may have been driving in the area and may have dash cam footage of the collision to please upload it to our online portal page.

“If you have any witness information please call 101 quoting reference 43240346351.”