The force received a report of a teenage girl being assaulted in Central Park on June 26.

Police officers from the crime and public protection unit launched an investigation and a cordon was put in place in the park for a short period.

Essex Police confirmed a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with the investigation, last Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector James Gray said: “We have remained committed to this investigation across the past month and continuing to support the victim and pursue multiple enquiries.

“We appreciate that this was a concerning incident for residents in Chelmsford, but I can assure the public that we are working thoroughly to establish what happened.”

The victim is being supported by Essex police.

The man has been released with bail conditions whilst the investigation continues.