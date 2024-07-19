The exact cause of the IT outage is unclear – though companies impacted have linked it to Microsoft PC operating systems.

London Stansted Airport have said “some” airline check-in services have been done manually – like other organisations such as Radio 4 who are now using paper printouts for their scripted bulletins.

A London Stansted Airport spokesman said: “Some retail payment machine services have been impacted, and some airline check-in services reverted to being done manually, but our main operational systems are unaffected, and flights are still operating as normal.”

@Ryanair Stansted website stating that 13:00 to Berlin is cancelled. Can you confirm? — Mary (@MNSizer) July 19, 2024

Several US airlines have had to ground their flights across the globe and in Australia as well as broadcast networks, supermarkets have also been affected.

A spokesman Australia's Home Affairs Minister said the outage appears to be related to an issue at global cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.

While Australia’s country's cybersecurity watchdog said due to a lack of information, that there is no suggestion that the IT failure was an attack.

UPDATE:

