Essex's main roads include the A12 and M25 alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, July 19

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be carriageway closures between Junctions 16 and 13 and Junctions 26 and 25 from 8pm to 5am and 8pm to 6am respectively.

Additionally, there will be a Junction 27 entry slip road closure between 8am and 6pm in the same direction.

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 20b between 9pm and 5am for carriageway repairs.

Finally, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 27 to 25 for tunnel works taking place between 11pm and 5.30am.

An entry slip road closure at Junction 26 will be closed at the same time as part of these works.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, July 20

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 13 from 8pm to 5am for reconstruction/renewal works.

Meanwhile, there will be a carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads at Junction 26 in the same direction from 6am to 8pm.

Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 8pm to 10am for maintenance works.

M25

In both clockwise and anti-clockwise directions the Junction 27 link road to the M11 Southbound Junction 6 will be shut from 10pm to 6am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, July 21

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 13 from 8pm to 5am for reconstruction/renewal works.

Meanwhile, there will be a carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads at Junction 26 in the same direction from 6am to 8pm, and one between Junction 26 and 25 from 8pm to 6am.

Entry slip road closures are also scheduled for Junction 27 on the Southbound way (8pm to 6am) and Junction 13 on the Northbound way (9pm and 5am).

Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

In both clockwise and anti-clockwise directions the Junction 27 link road to the M11 Southbound Junction 6 will be shut from 10.30pm to 5.30am.