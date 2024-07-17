Chacko Abraham Thenakarayil, 71,of Hornbeams Gardens, Broomfield, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court this morning (July 17) for sentencing.

Thenakarayil was arrested after reports of a man being “seriously assaulted" at a house in Hornbeam Gardens on May 6 last year.

The victim was sitting at the dining table with his three-year-old daughter next to him.

Area - Hornbeam Gardens (Image: Google Maps)

Thenakarayil approached his victim from behind with a meat cleaver and attacked him, which resulted in serious head injuries.

The victim managed to turn around and take the cleaver from Thenakarayil, who then grabbed a knife and tried to stab him.

The victim ran outside and called to his neighbours.

When they come to help, Thenakarayil was found inside the house holding a third knife.

It was taken from him, but he implied he intended to kill his son-in-law, saying: “I’m not finished.”

After being taken to hospital, the victim was found to have lost about a pint of blood and suffered a fracture to his skull.

Thenakaryil had denied attempted murder but was convicted following a two-week trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, which ended on June 26.

Court - Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Newsquest)

Following Thenakaryil’s conviction, the victim described how the assault had affected him.

He said: “I still live in the same address where the incident took place and I regularly have flashbacks of the incident.

“I dream about my father-in-law coming to my house with a knife and attacking me.

"To help me sleep better, I have put a lock on my bedroom door.

“I also had cameras installed as I worry that my father-in-law has escaped prison and will come attack me.”

Thenakarayil was today sentenced to eight years in prison.

Judge Morgan saidThenakarayil’s offence was a “spontaneous attempt to kill for wholly selfish reasons".

Det Sgt Louis Moore, of Essex Police, said “The assault in May last year will stay with the victim for the rest of his life.

“Thenakaryil’s actions have had a devastating impact on his family, and he is lucky to be alive.

“I hope that today’s sentence gives a small form of closure and that he can start to move forward with his life.”