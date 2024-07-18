Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Obe

Obe (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three months old

Breed - Belgian Malinois

Colour - Tan

If you want to adopt Obe you can view their full profile here.

Obe is a young dog who is looking for a forever home and some experienced owners to go along with it.

He exhibits a lot of anxiety-based behaviours so would be best suited to an adult-only home.

Other dogs being in the home would be great to help with his socialisation.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "They are at that key stage of needing the right training and socialisation in the home and need a confident owner who will work with them and guide them through these vital early stages in their life."

Binx

Binx (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby and White

If you want to adopt Binx you can view their full profile here.

Binx is a cat who is described as a "very social boy" who loves to be stroked and spend time with people.

He'd prefer to be the only cat in a new home and could live with children of secondary school age.

The RSPCA adds: "This little cutie is ready to find his forever home with loving owners who can give him the love and security that he deserves!"

Ziggy

Ziggy (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Akita

Colour - Black, Grey and White

If you want to adopt Ziggy you can view their full profile here.

Ziggy came into the care of the centre after being picked up as a stray and he is now looking for a new home.

He is described as a "confident lad" who loves to play games and engage in training.

Ziggy gets on well with other dogs out on walks but would prefer to be the only one in a new home.

Additionally, he would benefit from a secure garden where he could play and explore safely.

Ernie

Ernie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby and White

If you want to adopt Ernie you can view their full profile here.

Ernie is a cat who is said to have an "adorable personality" and loves to be petted by people.

The RSPCA says he'll even go as far as to pat your hand with his paw if you stop.

He'd prefer to be the only cat in the home and would need to be able to go outside to explore.

Maverick

Maverick (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Maverick you can view their full profile here.

Maverick came into the care of the RSPCA becoming stuck inside a pipe and being rescued by one of their inspectors.

He is described as a "cheeky chap" who is very playful and loves the company of people.

Maverick would prefer to be the only cat in a new home and could live with children of secondary school age.