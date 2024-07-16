Kay Mitchell, previously an independent councillor for the Kursaal ward, spoke at a meeting on Thursday urging the council to seek help from the Government to bring the Kursaal back into council control.

Ms Mitchell called on Paul Collins, councillor responsible for finance, assets and investments to reveal his “plan of action” and to contact the secretary of state “to intervene regarding the conditions of the lease that are the barrier to progress”.

He said the council would like to see a “long term sustainable use” for the building and has had “several discussions” with the leaseholders representatives, however Ms Mitchell branded the answer “wholly inadequate”.

She also raised concerns the building could be viewed as a “prime” spot for development.

She added: “I felt the answer was totally inadequate given the neglect of the building has been going on for years. It failed to let residents know what plan the council has for saving the Kursaal or if they are willing to speak with the secretary of state.

“I hope that the administration will act so that we do not see a further deterioration of our Victorian seaside identity.

“This is a prime site for development and if the Kursaal building is left any longer without action, I imagine we are likely to see an application to build flats in the not too distant future, rather than securing this Iconic building for future generations.

“The city is losing so much architectural heritage through awful planning decisions and it would be devastating to see the Kursaal on the scrap heap due to complete inaction.”

At the meeting, Ms Mitchel highlighted work carried out by community group Concrete Culture who pushed for the building to become a market.

Responding in the meeting, Mr Collins said: “The council and it’s cabinet would like to see a long term sustainable use of the Kursaal and has had several discussions with the leaseholder’s representatives on how we might assist them in bringing the site back into better use.

“We remain open to discussions to all parties that have influence, as to how we might help them achieve a better outcome for the Kursaal, as we do recognise it’s importance to Southend and it’s residents.”