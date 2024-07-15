The Met Office has issued a yellow heavy rain warning for the whole of Essex which is in place from 3pm today until 9am on Tuesday.

It has warned flooding cause cause damage to some homes and businesses, as well as a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

There is also a "slight chance" of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across parts of England and North Wales



Monday 1500 – Tuesday 0900



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



— Met Office (@metoffice) July 15, 2024

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, the weather experts have warned.

What is the latest weather forecast for Essex?





Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times with a risk of thunder, are expected to develop later this afternoon.

The Met Office predicts 15 to 20mm rain may fall in less than an hour, with a few places seeing "up to 40mm in two hours" but perhaps more widely within a longer period overnight.

Where this occurs, it says, there is the chance of some flooding and disruption.

How can I prepare for heavy rain?





The Met Office has urged residents in Essex to consider if their location could be at risk of flooding.

“If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit,” it said.

Residents are also warned to be prepared as weather warnings can change quickly, and are urged to stay up to date with forecasts in their area.

The forecaster adds: "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items."