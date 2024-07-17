Kentucky Friend Chicken, better known as KFC, which has branches in Colchester, Chelmsford, Clacton, Braintree, and beyond, is currently holding its ‘believe in chicken dance’ giveaway until 4pm on July 26.

This competition started on July 1 as part of its latest television advert which involved a choregraphed dance that was inspired by the movements of a chicken.

The competition is giving away £10 voucher codes to up to 75 people each week until it ends.

To be in with a chance of winning a code over the two weeks, all you have to do is upload a ten to 15 second clip of you performing the believe in chicken dance on Instagram or TikTok.

A spokesman for KFC said: “KFC is offering brits the chance to receive free chicken - as long as they can bust a move.

“KFC is now calling on Brits to share their interpretation of the ‘Believe’ dance to receive free chicken.

“All you need to do to get free chicken is upload your 10-15 second version of the ‘Believe’ dance onto Instagram or TikTok and tag KFC.”

The competition is only available to individuals that are 18 years old or older.

On Instagram, you must use the audio provided in @KFC_UKI’s ‘Believe in Chicken Dance’ Instagram Reel, post a video of yourself doing the entirety of the ‘Believe in Chicken Dance’ on your Instagram Feed and tag @KFC_UKI in the post.

Chicken - KFC (Image: KFC)

To be eligible for TikTok, you must use the audio provided in @KFC_UKI’s ‘Believe in Chicken Dance’ TikTok Video, post a video doing the dance, and tag @KFC_UKI in the post.

The randomly selected winners will be contacted via private message by the @KFC_UKI account on the social media channel they used.

The voucher code can only be used in KFC Restaurants in the United Kingdom and must be shown to a cashier before paying for a meal.

To find out the full terms and conditions, head to kfc.co.uk/believe-in-chicken-dance.