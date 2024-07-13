Delaware House, at the junction of Maplin Way and Delaware Road, in Shoebury, is being sold by Southend Council for £2.6million and has attracted interest from homes developers.

But during a meeting on Thursday night, Steven Wakefield, Independent councillor for Shoebury, suggested the site could be used as one large hostel to house homeless people in one place.

The suggestion sparked a series of concerns from other councillors about “concentrating” a large number of homeless people in one place.

Mr Wakefield said: “The Maplin Way site had a lot of work done on it, and it cost the council a lot of money replacing the doors and upgrading the site. We have lots of hostels scattered across the town. It would be a better idea to bring all the hostels to one site, apart from the women’s hostel.

“It would be more cost-effective to run that site with the staff, and then we can sell the existing hostel sites and get a better return. The people we have in other housing would have a place to go where we have staff to manage them.

“It would be a better way and we would get a return on our existing sites.”

At the meeting, James Moyies, Conservative councillor for West Shoebury, said he needed time “to recover from the suggestion of a super hostel in west Shoebury”.

After the meeting, he said: “It’s just completely inappropriate. The site is ideal for housing. It’s in the centre of a lot of housing along Delaware Road and Maplin Way. It’s not a good site for a super hostel to bring all the potential challenges of putting people into one condensed area in the middle of west Shoebury.”

Delaware House formerly housed a library on the first floor, and a blood test clinic on the ground floor, along with a nursery.

Anne Jones, councillor responsible for planning and housing, said: “Delivery of hostels does not sit solely within the council or South Essex Homes. And most of our hostels are with a provider who we discharge our homelessness responsibility to. Concentration would be a very contentious issue.”