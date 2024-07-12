The homeware brand Furniturebox created the list, with there being 60 locations in all featured.

Discussing its creation, they wrote: "Last year, we published our list of the Top 20 most stylish places in the UK. So this year, we're back at it, expanding our list and ranking criteria to include 60 locations.

"Design is our 'thing' and we love seeing how regular folks turn their houses into dream homes. But bigger spaces and communities intrigue us too. What makes a village, a town or a city a stylish place to live?"

In order to find out they set up a survey and had respondents rank locations based on:

the beauty of the buildings;

the stunning scenery;

how "Instagrammable" the location is

their popularity with artists and filmmakers

The full list of the top 60 most stylish locations can be found on the Furniturebox website here.

What Essex city was in the top 20 most stylish locations?





Chelmsford was the only Essex location to feature on the list, coming in 13th place overall.

The city has a number of features that certainly equip it well for the 'beauty of buildings' and 'stunning scenery' categories.

RHS Garden Hyde Hall, the Chelmsford Museum and Chelmsford Theatre are all likely to have helped its placement.

The overall winner was Grassington in North Yorkshire, whilst Bourton-on-the-Water in Gloucestershire was in second.

A spokeswoman for Furniturebox said: "All 60 places on the list would have been worthy winners and they show why the UK is such a stylish country, loved by artists, filmmakers and tourists from all over the world.

"We found it really interesting to see how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 60.

"It is a massive help for visitor numbers too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town as a location.

"Most of the locations in the top 60 are not the most affluent or fashionable in their counties.

"The results show that style can be achieved regardless of budget, and that's something we champion at Furniturebox, too."