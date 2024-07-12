Essex's main roads include the A12 and M25 alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, July 12

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 25 between 6am and 8pm for reconstruction/renewal works.

Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures scheduled on the Dartford Crossing for this day.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions for this day.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, July 13

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 25 between 6am and 8pm for reconstruction/renewal works.

Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures scheduled on the Dartford Crossing for this day.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions for this day.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, July 14

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 25 between 6am and 8pm for reconstruction/renewal works.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 13 between 9pm and 5am for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures scheduled on the Dartford Crossing for this day.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions for this day.