Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Archer

Archer (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - Jack Russell Terrier

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Archer you can view their full profile here.

Archer is described as a "sweet boy" who has come back into the care of the RSPCA through no fault of his own.

He has some trust issues and so needs a patient owner who understands his needs and is happy to take things slowly.

Ideally, he would go to a quiet home and would be best suited as the only dog in a new place.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Apart from his insecurities around touch and the vets, Archer is a fluffy ball of lovable fun! He loves long walks, playing with his toys and evening snuggles on the sofa. He will be the perfect companion for someone able to give him the time he needs."

Sage

Sage (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - Spaniel

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Sage you can view their full profile here.

Sage came into the care of Danaher Animal Home as a stray and is now looking for a place of her own.

She is described as a "sweet and friendly girl" who loves spending time with company and exploring.

Sage could easily live with another dog and children used to pets in a new home.

It is unknown if she has lived in a home before so she may need time to get used to new routines.

Esme

Esme (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Grey

If you want to adopt Esme you can view their full profile here.

Esme is described as a "larger-than-life character" who is ready to start a new chapter in her life.

She was unfortunately injured in a road accident but has sprung back with an extra appreciation for life.

Esme would be best suited to being the only pet in a new home and with any children being aged 12 or older.

Toulouse

Toulouse (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - 13 years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Toulouse you can view their full profile here.

Toulouse is said to have a "heart full of love and a character" and is looking for an experienced owner.

He has a hyperthyroid condition that will need to be managed carefully and would settle best in a home which is adult-only or has older children.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Toulouse may not be the kitten that jumps into your lap the moment you walk through the door, but he epitomises the quiet, constant companion - present and content. He offers a companionship that feels earned and, therefore, profoundly special."

Freddie

Freddie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Freddie you can view their full profile here.

Freddie is described as a "loving gentle soul who enjoys a fuss" and he is looking to find his forever home.

His favourite things in life include chin scratches, treats and playing with toys.

The RSPCA adds: "Following a road traffic accident Freddie suffered from a broken tail, that unfortunately had to be amputated. Due [to] the high fracture on the tail it left Freddie partially incontinent.

"Freddie will try to get to a litter tray, and often makes it, but sometimes he has accidents outside the litter tray without noticing, he often cleans himself, but does need a bit of help sometimes in that department."