YouTube group The Sidemen paid a visit to Osea Island to play a huge game of hide and seek with 40 fellow social media stars.

The video, titled ‘Sidemen Ultimate Hide & Seek on an Island Vs 40 YouTubers’, has already amassed five million views on the online platform.

The Sidemen are a seven-man group of British YouTubers featuring Olajide Olatunji (KSI), Simon Minter (Miniminter), Josh Bradley (Zerkaa), Tobi Brown (TBJZL), Ethan Payne (Behzinga), Vikram Barn (Vikkstar123) and Harry Lewis (W2S).

YouTube group The Sidemen have millions of subscribers between them (Image: The Sidemen/UMPF)

The powerhouse group boasts more than 130 million subscribers collectively and more than 21 million on their main Sidemen account.

Known for their challenges, sketches, and gaming videos, they've been a force on YouTube since 2013.

Every Sunday, they upload a group video on their Sidemen channel, keeping fans entertained with their antics.

The most recent ‘Sidemen Sunday’ video saw the group, along with 40 YouTube friends, head to the huge 380-acre Osea Island on the River Blackwater, near Maldon.

Simon Minter aka Miniminter searches for hiding contestants in a helicopter above Osea Island (Image: YouTube/The Sidemen)

It is not the first time the YouTube group has visited Essex.

They hired the Charter Hall in Colchester for filming purposes in 2021 for an extreme Robot Wars-themed video.

The newest video is the latest in a long line of hide and seek videos on the channel, with previous renditions being on a private jet, a football stadium, a castle and more.

Osea Island is well known for attracting popular celebrities including singers Rihanna, The Weeknd, Stormzy, George Ezra and Sean Paul.

It is also famous due to multiple films and television series being filmed there such as The Woman In Black and Essex Boys, as well as TV series The Third Day.

Osea Island in the River Blackwater (Image: Mike Pennington)

The island was used throughout to house soldiers during previous wars and nowadays is a luxury destination available to hire with five miles of private beaches.

It has a range of accommodations including cottages, apartments and grand houses.

Last summer, Essex singer Olly Murs married long-time girlfriend Amelia Tank surrounded by friends and family on the island.