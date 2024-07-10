Which? surveyed more than 1,700 people about their experiences at UK holiday parks in the last two years, asking them to rate their stays on 11 criteria.

This included quality of accommodation, customer service, cleanliness, facilities and activities, and value for money.

An overall customer score was then calculated based on overall satisfaction and likeliness to recommend.

All-inclusive Potters Resorts was named the top in the UK.

Operating for more than 100 years, Potters has two all-inclusive resorts, one of which is in Tolleshunt Knights near Maldon, with the other in Norfolk.

Both sites offer a range of accommodation styles and live entertainment.

Potters Resorts beat household names to the top of the table, with a customer score of 87 per cent, followed by Forest Holidays in second with a customer score of 80 per cent.

Visitors awarded Potters the full five stars for the variety of free facilities on offer, the quality of facilities and activities, the quality of the entertainment and communication, as well as four stars for overall customer service, food and drink, value for money and quality of accommodation.

Potters Resorts boss John Potter said: “This accolade is one our whole team can be proud of and a huge thank you to our amazing guests for taking the time to participate in the survey.

“We proudly came top the last time Which? revealed their results in 2022, while transitioning to all-inclusive and opening Five Lakes as a second destination.

“We’re thrilled this latest survey reflects how our guests have embraced our new offering.

“It’s right up there with our customer excellence awards, our Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, and retaining 5-Star status from VisitEngland. And it’s all down to the dedication of our brilliant team, and you, our wonderful guests.”

The results are based on an online survey of 1,717 adults – members of the Which? Connect panel and members of the public – conducted between March and April 2024.

A total of 2,255 responses were recorded.