Finchingfield was included alongside 19 other locations in a list from the Daily Mail, which analysed various criteria.

Factors that were analysed included house prices, connectivity, access to the countryside and proximity to a town or city.

Discussing the creation of the list, the publication wrote: "The days when people moving from the city bought up isolated small holdings to live the ‘good life’ disappeared with Covid. Today’s relocators have different criteria.

"They are quite likely to be working from home, and a gastro pub, attractive scenery, friendly community, fast wi-fi and reasonable proximity to a town or city are on their wish lists."

Finchingfield was praised for its picturesque setting of "whitewashed cottages" with it being labelled a "Classic English village".

They wrote: "It is said to be the most photographed village in England and it’s easy to see why - whitewashed cottages, an 18th-century windmill and a village green with white fences.

"The Guildhall is the social hub of the village, hosting everything from summer fetes to dance classes. What’s not to like, except the crowds of sightseers on summer weekends?"

For those looking to move into the area, the average house price is not cheap at £718,000, whilst superfast but not ultrafast connectivity is available.

In terms of recommendations for food and drink, the publication shared: "The Fox on the Green, overlooking the duck pond, do good pub grub and the Finchingfield Lion’s pizzas are a speciality."

Overall, Finchingfield is about an hour away from London and is "within easy reach of the A12 and M11".