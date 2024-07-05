Labour swept to victory, having claimed 412 seats at the time of writing with just two left to declare, which will give them a majority of more than 170 in the House of Commons.

Mr Sunak added that he heard the people's "anger and disappointment" and thanked his colleagues for their service.

Additionally, he said he would step down as leader of the Conservatives, but not until further arrangements were made.

Mr Sunak stated: "Following this result I will step down as party leader – not immediately, but once the formal arrangements for selecting my successor are in place.

“It is important that after 14 years in government the Conservative Party rebuilds, but also that it takes up its crucial role in opposition professionally and effectively.”

Discussing victorious Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Sunak described him as a “decent, public-spirited man who I respect”.

The Prime Minister said “whatever our disagreements,” he wished Sir Keir and his family well as they make “the huge transition to their new lives behind this door”.

After the speech, Mr Sunak left for Buckingham Palace to tender his resignation to the King.

Earlier Mr Sunak apologised to Conservative candidates who had lost their seats, as he held onto his own Richmond and Northallerton constituency.

Speaking at Northallerton leisure centre after his result came in, Mr Sunak said: “The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn… and I take responsibility for the loss.

“To the many good, hard-working Conservative candidates who lost tonight, despite their tireless efforts, their local records and delivery, and their dedication to their communities. I am sorry.”

Recommended reading:

Key figures within the party lost their seats, including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and former minister Sir Jacob-Rees Mogg.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats made great gains to win 71 seats and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage won a seat in Parliament at his eighth attempt.

Overall Reform UK won four seats, with the Green Party also being victorious in the same number.