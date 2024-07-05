Following a dramatic night which saw Labour take control of the Government, here is a recap of how the General Election results unfolded in Essex.

There were plenty of changes, with the Conservatives losing a number of seats in the county.

Here is a full list of each new MP and the runner-up in each constituency.

Harwich and North Essex

Winner – Bernard Jenkin (Con)

Runner-up – Alex Diner (Lab)

Clacton – Reform UK gain from Con

Winner – Nigel Farage (Reform UK) – 21,225

Runner up – Giles Watling (Con) – 12,820

Colchester – Lab gain from Con

Winner – Pam Cox (Lab) – 18,804

Runner-up – James Cracknell (Con) – 10,554

Braintree

Winner – James Cleverly (Con)

Runner-up – Matthew Wright (Lab)

North West Essex – Con hold

Winner – Kemi Badenoch (Con) – 19,360

Runner-up – Issy Waite (Lab) – 16,750

Witham

Winner – Priti Patel (Con)

Runner-up – Rumi Chowdhury (Lab)

Harlow – Lab gain from Con

Winner – Chris Vince – 16,313

Runner-up – Hannah Ellis – 13,809

Chelmsford – Lib Dem gain from Con

Winner – Marie Goldman (Lib Dem) – 20,214

Runner-up – Vicky Ford (Con) – 15,461

Maldon - Con hold

Winner – Sir John Whittingdale (Con) - 19,374

Runner-up – Pamela Walford (Reform UK) - 12,468

Brentwood and Ongar – Con hold

Winner – Alex Bughart (Con) – 17,731

Runner-up – Paul Godfrey (Reform UK) – 11,751

Epping Forest – Con hold

Winner - Neil Hudson (Con) – 18,038

Rosalind Dore (Lab) – 12,356

Basildon and Billericay – Con hold

Winner – Richard Holden (Con) – 12,905

Runner-up – Alex Harrison (Lab) – 12,885

Rayleigh and Wickford – Con hold

Winner – Mark Francois (Con) – 17,756

Runner-up – Grant Randall (Reform UK) – 12,135

Southend East and Rochford – Lab gain from Con

Winner – Bayo Alaba (Lab) - 15,395

Runner-up – Gavin Haran (Con) – 11,368

Southend West and Leigh – Lab gain from Con

Winner – David Burton-Sampson (Lab) – 16,739

Runner-up – Anna Firth (Con) – 14,790

Castle Point – Con hold

Winner – Rebecca Harris (Con) – 15,485

Runner-up – Keiron McGill (Reform UK) – 12,234

South Basildon and East Thurrock

Winner – RECOUNT

Runner-up – RECOUNT

Thurrock – Lab gain from Con

Winner – Jen Craft (Lab) – 16,050

Runner-up – Sophie Preston-Hall (Reform UK) – 9,576