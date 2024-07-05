Following a dramatic night which saw Labour take control of the Government, here is a recap of how the General Election results unfolded in Essex.
There were plenty of changes, with the Conservatives losing a number of seats in the county.
Here is a full list of each new MP and the runner-up in each constituency.
Harwich and North Essex
Winner – Bernard Jenkin (Con)
Runner-up – Alex Diner (Lab)
Clacton – Reform UK gain from Con
Winner – Nigel Farage (Reform UK) – 21,225
Runner up – Giles Watling (Con) – 12,820
Colchester – Lab gain from Con
Winner – Pam Cox (Lab) – 18,804
Runner-up – James Cracknell (Con) – 10,554
Braintree
Winner – James Cleverly (Con)
Runner-up – Matthew Wright (Lab)
North West Essex – Con hold
Winner – Kemi Badenoch (Con) – 19,360
Runner-up – Issy Waite (Lab) – 16,750
Witham
Winner – Priti Patel (Con)
Runner-up – Rumi Chowdhury (Lab)
Harlow – Lab gain from Con
Winner – Chris Vince – 16,313
Runner-up – Hannah Ellis – 13,809
Chelmsford – Lib Dem gain from Con
Winner – Marie Goldman (Lib Dem) – 20,214
Runner-up – Vicky Ford (Con) – 15,461
Maldon - Con hold
Winner – Sir John Whittingdale (Con) - 19,374
Runner-up – Pamela Walford (Reform UK) - 12,468
Brentwood and Ongar – Con hold
Winner – Alex Bughart (Con) – 17,731
Runner-up – Paul Godfrey (Reform UK) – 11,751
Epping Forest – Con hold
Winner - Neil Hudson (Con) – 18,038
Rosalind Dore (Lab) – 12,356
Basildon and Billericay – Con hold
Winner – Richard Holden (Con) – 12,905
Runner-up – Alex Harrison (Lab) – 12,885
Rayleigh and Wickford – Con hold
Winner – Mark Francois (Con) – 17,756
Runner-up – Grant Randall (Reform UK) – 12,135
Southend East and Rochford – Lab gain from Con
Winner – Bayo Alaba (Lab) - 15,395
Runner-up – Gavin Haran (Con) – 11,368
Southend West and Leigh – Lab gain from Con
Winner – David Burton-Sampson (Lab) – 16,739
Runner-up – Anna Firth (Con) – 14,790
Castle Point – Con hold
Winner – Rebecca Harris (Con) – 15,485
Runner-up – Keiron McGill (Reform UK) – 12,234
South Basildon and East Thurrock
Winner – RECOUNT
Runner-up – RECOUNT
Thurrock – Lab gain from Con
Winner – Jen Craft (Lab) – 16,050
Runner-up – Sophie Preston-Hall (Reform UK) – 9,576
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here