Virginia McCullough appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court today where she admitted killing her father John, aged 70, and mother Lois, aged 71, at their home in Pump Hill, Great Baddow.

After carrying out the murders, between June 17 and June 20 in 2019, she concealed their bodies within the home and lied to doctors and relatives about their whereabouts, telling them her parents were unwell, on holiday or away on lengthy trips, Essex Police says.

McCullough's actions were uncovered after her parents’ GPs raised concerns over missed appointments in 2023.

Lois and John McCullough (Image: Essex Police)

Detective Inspector Lydia George, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “At the heart of this investigation are John and Lois – and their whole family.

“Virginia’s actions have had a significant and emotional impact on the family group and our thoughts today are first and foremost with them.

“We have worked very closely with them and supported them from the outset as we established the circumstances around John and Lois’ deaths and gathered the evidence which has led to today’s guilty pleas.”

An investigation was launched last year and, on September 15, police searched the Pump Hill address.

Forensics searching the Pump Hill address (Image: Essex Police)

In the moments afterwards, the 36-year-old confessed to poisoning her father with prescription medication and stabbing her mother shortly afterwards. She continued living in the home following their murders.

She admitted two counts of murder during the hearing today and will be sentenced at the same court on October 10.

DI George added: “Clearly this was a hugely complex investigation from the outset.

“Officers were met with an incredibly challenging scene and worked at the address over the course of several days to carry out forensic enquiries.

“This involved expertise and insight from several teams across the force and it is thanks to the work of dozens of dedicated officers and staff that we were able to bring this tragic case to court and, now, a satisfactory conviction.”