There will be a mixture across the A12, Essex sections of the M25 and the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, July 5

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 15 between 8pm and 5am.

Also on the Southbound way, there is an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 (listed as taking place from 5am on June 26 to 5am on July 6) and an exit slip road closure at Junction 25 (listed as taking place from 6am on June 24 to 6am on July 20).

Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for waterproofing works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 29 and 30 from 11pm to 6am for maintenance works.

As part of those works the entry slip road at Junction 29 will also be shut at the same time.

Meanwhile, on the anti-clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 31 and 30 from 11pm to 5.30am for waterproofing works.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, July 6

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 15 from 9pm to 5am due to reconstruction/renewal works.

Meanwhile, on the Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 13 from 8pm to 5am.

Also on the Southbound way, there is an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 (listed as taking place from 5am on June 26 to 5am on July 7) and an exit slip road closure at Junction 25 (listed as taking place from 6am on June 24 to 6am on July 20).

Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 8pm to 10am for contraflow works.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions for this day.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, July 7

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 25 (listed as taking place from 6am on June 24 to 6am on July 20).

Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Finally, an entry slip road closure will take place at Junction 13 on the Northbound way from 8pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions for this day.