Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Scooby

Scooby (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Nine years old

Breed - Jack Russell

Colour - White and Black

If you want to adopt Scooby you can view their full profile here.

Scooby came into the care of Danaher Animal Home after his previous owner sadly passed away.

He can be worried by lots of noise so he is looking for somewhere he can relax and not be worried by lots of children or constant visitors.

Scooby struggles a bit around other dogs and can bark when he passes them on walks so is looking for a new home that won't mind this.

He is described as a "sweet and affectionate" character who loves cuddles and going on walks.

Shelley

Shelley (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Six years old

Breed - French Bulldog

Colour - Tan and Brown

If you want to adopt Shelley you can view their full profile here.

Shelley is described as a "happy-go-lucky" dog who takes most things in her stride but at the same time can have moments of anxiety.

The RSPCA adds: "Shelley came to us with an old injury on her eye, she is currently having eye drops for this in the hope that she does not have it removed. Potential adopters must be prepared to continue with the eye drops."

She is looking for a quiet home as the only pet, as she tolerates dogs out on walks but would rather not share a home with another one.

Blade

Blade (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Blade you can view their full profile here.

Blade is a cat who is said to cherish his independence, so would love to find an owner who can give him the time he needs to feel at ease and adjust at his own comfortable pace.

He would be best going to a calm home "away from the boisterous energy of young kids and other pets".

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Like all of us, Blade might have his off days and give a little hiss if he's feeling unsure. However, once you've earned his trust, he truly enjoys a good pampering session from his favourite humans."

Whisky and Persephone

Whisky and Persephone (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Whisky) and Female (Persephone)

Age - Five years old (Whisky) and three years old (Persephone)

Breed - Lop cross (Whisky) and Dutch cross (Persephone)

Colour - Brown and Black & White

If you want to adopt Whisky and Persephone you can view their full profile here.

Whisky and Persephone are looking for a home together after circumstances meant their previous owners were no longer able to care for them.

Both are very unsure of people right now so they will need an understanding home with plenty of patience.

A calm home would certainly be best for them, and they would be suitable for first-time owners.