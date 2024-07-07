The Green, Tendring in the District of Tendring, will be closed from a point approximately 80m southeast of the junction with Heath Road for approximately 85m in a south easterly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on 29th July 2024 for 5 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while overhead cabling works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Old Ipswich Road, Ardleigh in the District of Tendring, will be closed from its junction with A120 for approximately 100m in a north easterly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on 15th July 2024 for 5 nights.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while pole installation works are undertaken by Hutchison 3G Ltd.

Witham Road, Little Braxted in the District of Maldon, will be closed from a point approximately 1800m northwest, northeast then northwest of its junction with Kelvedon Road for a distance of approximately 150m in a north easterly then north westerly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on 30th July 2024 for 2 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while new connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Mayes Lane, Little Oakley/Ramsey in the District of Tendring, will be closed from its junction with Oakley Road to its junction with Church Hill for approximately 750m. The closure is scheduled to commence on 29th July 2024 for 3 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while footway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Rectory Lane, Rivenhall in the District of Braintree, will be closed from a point approximately 215m southeast of its junction with Rickstones Road for approximately 110m in a south easterly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on 29th July 2024 for 12 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while new connection works are undertaken by Essex And Suffolk Water.

Bulford Lane, Black Notley and Bulford Mill Lane, Cressing in the District of Braintree, will be closed from the junction with Brain Valley Road to the junction with Mill Lane for approximately 1075m. The closure is scheduled to commence on 10th July 2024 for 3 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while signage/bollard works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Hulls Mill Lane, Great Maplestead in the District of Braintree, will be closed from a point approximately 880m southwest of the junction with Purls Hill for a distance of approximately 55m in a south westerly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on 15th July 2024 for 35 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while bridge repair works are undertaken by Hatton Traffic Management.