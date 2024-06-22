Essex Police were alerted to the incident shortly after 4.30am this morning, June 22.

A full road closure is now in place at the roundabout with Highwood Road and Bulimers Way

Essex Police expect the closure to be in place in the coming hours as their investigation progresses.

Access to the nearby Hanging Garden Nurseries is also being managed by officers and customers will still be able to access it whilst the closure is in place.

Essex Police said they will provide updates on the situation when they "practically can".