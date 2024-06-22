ESSEX Police remain on the scene of a serious collision between two vehicles on the A414 in Writtle causing a full road closure.
Essex Police were alerted to the incident shortly after 4.30am this morning, June 22.
A full road closure is now in place at the roundabout with Highwood Road and Bulimers Way
Essex Police expect the closure to be in place in the coming hours as their investigation progresses.
Access to the nearby Hanging Garden Nurseries is also being managed by officers and customers will still be able to access it whilst the closure is in place.
Essex Police said they will provide updates on the situation when they "practically can".
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here