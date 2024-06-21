There will be a mixture across the A12, Essex sections of the M25 and the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, June 21

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 13 from 8pm to 5am.

Another carriageway closure will occur between Junction 26 and 25 on the Southbound way from 8pm to 6am, with an entry slip road closure at Junction 27 also happening during the same time.

Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 9.30pm to 6am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 28 and 27, as well as an entry slip road closure at Junction 28, from 11pm to 5.30am.

Meanwhile, on the clockwise way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 24 between 10pm and 5.30am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, June 22

A12

On the Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure at Junction 25 from 6am to 8pm for reconstruction/renewal works.

Elsewhere in that direction an entry slip road at Junction 14 will be shut between 5am and 8pm, whilst an entry slip road at Junction 15 will be closed between 8pm and 5am.

Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 9.30pm to 5am for contraflow works.

Meanwhile, the QEII bridge will have a southbound carriageway closure from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 28 and 27, as well as an entry slip road closure at Junction 28, from 10pm to 7am.

During the same time, lanes 4,3 and 2 will be closed between Junction 29 and 28.

In the opposite direction on the clockwise direction, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 27 to 28 between 10pm and 5am.

Finally, clockwise at the Junction 31 entry slip road there will be a closure from 10pm to 5am.

Recommended reading:

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, June 23

A12

On the Southbound way, a carriageway closure will occur between Junction 26 and 25 on the Southbound way from 8pm to 6am, with an entry slip road closure at Junction 27 also happening during the same time

Elsewhere, in that direction there will be a carriageway closure at Junction 25 from 6am to 8pm for reconstruction/renewal works.

Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions for this day.