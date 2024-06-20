The White Hart Inn in Mersea and The Alma Inn in Harwich are among the 12 included in the list from The Telegraph.

Discussing the creation of the list, writer Martin Dunford shared: "For every 10 pubs that shut for good, at least one is saved from dereliction by rescuers who tend to be either hospitality groups with an eye for a good location, or former locals with deep pockets who can’t bear to see their favourite boozer turned into flats."

They continued: "So raise a glass to one of our cherished institutions and take the opportunity to visit some for yourself. Need inspiration? Here’s a rundown of my favourite dozen."

The full list of the best 12 pubs in Britain saved from closure can be found on The Telegraph website here.

What was said about the Essex pubs?





The White Hart Inn

The White Hart Inn "had sat neglected for the best part of a decade" before it was reopened by local hospitality entrepreneur Piers Baker.

The Telegraph praised him for turning the place "into an enticing gastropub that blends chic decor, an inventive seasonal menu and six cool and stylish guest rooms."

They add: "From the outside, the weatherboard cladding has a New England-style charm; inside, it’s a study in coastal cool, with a spacious, airy restaurant fringed with leather banquettes and a snug lounge bar with sofas.

"All guest rooms cost the same, so hopefully you’ll get lucky and snag the top-floor Mehalah Suite, which has views of the sea, only a few minutes’ stroll away."

Alongside that, the pub has earned a 4/5 score on Tripadvisor from 78 reviews.

The Alma Inn

The Alma Inn is described as a "firm local favourite" after being revived by London pub entrepreneur Nick May more than a decade ago (with it also earning a 4.5/5 score on Tripadvisor from 959 reviews).

The Telegraph attributes this to serving some of the "best food you’ll find anywhere along this coast".

Dishes include Mersea oysters and local lobsters, fish and chips, seafood sharing platters and locally sourced steaks.

They add: "Its 10 quirky rooms make an inviting place to stay if you fancy a weekend away from London somewhere a little bit different, and the owner has recently opened a new restaurant next door."