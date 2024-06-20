The environmental protest group have claimed that two members of their group were responsible for spraying two private jets with orange paint at around 5am.

A 22-year-old woman from Brighton and a 28-year-old woman from Dumbarton have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and interference with the use or operation of national infrastructure.

A statement from the group named the pair as Jennifer Kowalski, 28, a former sustainability manager from Dumbarton, and Cole Macdonald, 22, from Brighton.

They additionally claim this is happened just hours after megastar Taylor Swift's private jet landed at the airport.

Quotes released on the pairs behalf by Just Stop Oil state that the reasoning for the action was to provoke an emergency treaty to "stop the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030."