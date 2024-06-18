First Bus Essex is “proud” to support the LGBTQ+ community and join the festivities at Essex Pride, which will be in Chelmsford this year.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities in the Family Zone, which features the Pride Bus, as well as take part in activities including story time sessions and craft workshops.

Piers Marlow, managing director of First Bus East of England, said: "At First Bus, Pride means embracing diversity and inclusivity.

“Our rainbow bus is more than just transportation - it symbolises our support for LGBTQ+ communities."

Essex Pride chair Garry Ormes added: “Essex Pride is proud to be returning for its 20th year, to celebrate equality and acceptance.

“Pride is for everyone, and however you identify, I hope you can take some time this June to join us at Essex Pride to celebrate diversity and the ability to be yourself, and to experience the richness and comfort these two qualities bring to our lives."

