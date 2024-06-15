Police are also appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Officers were called to the Two Brewers Pub at 8.30pm on Friday May 17 following reports of a disturbance.

A teenage man sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with police.

You can let police know by submitting a report on their website or by using the online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

Alternatively, you can call police on 101.

In an emergency always call 999.

If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Please quote crime reference 42/77194/24 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.