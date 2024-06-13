James Martin, from Benfleet, is the co-founder and creative director of Motor Show Events, and organises the yearly Motorfest, which takes place in Kings Farm, Chelmsford, this weekend.

Up to 20,000 attendees will enjoy stunt shows, a variety of vehicles to look at, funfair rides, street food, monster truck rides, and bars.

There’s also going to be live music, an inflatable village for kids, and much more.

Motorfest, which is in its ninth year, caters to all ages.

James said: “I’m super excited about this event.

“It’s been growing and growing every single year, we’re adding more features every year, so it doesn’t become static, we change it up.

“There are loads of different things for people to do, yes it originally started as a car show, but I’d say it’s one of the biggest family days out in the south east now.”

The event will feature a collection of stunning authentic and replica cars from famous TV and film franchises.

There will also be competitions, including a brand-new van and motorcycle being given away at Motorfest, which coincides with Father's Day on Sunday.

A mixture of advanced standard and VIP tickets are available, with tickets available on the day too.

Motorfest will run from 10am to 6pm on June 15 and 16.

To find out more, head to motorshowtickets.com/p/motorfest.