Sgt James Vandecar was subject to a misconduct hearing which concluded last Wednesday as he was alleged to have breached Essex Police's standards of professional behaviour.

The allegations concerned "inappropriate, sexist and misogynistic" behaviour and comments directed towards colleagues.

Sgt Vandecar allegedly instigated an inappropriate and sexualised game in the presence of seven junior officers while on duty on August 23, 2021.

It was claimed he repeatedly made comments and behaved in a manner which was inappropriate, sexist, offensive, derogatory and unprofessional.

He was based in Chelmsford at the time of the misconduct matters, but was previously based in Braintree.

The allegations against the Sergeant were found to be proven at the misconduct hearing and he was dismissed without notice.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: "The actions of Sgt Vandecar were utterly shocking. I would like to praise the courage of the officer who rightly came forward to report his reprehensible behaviour.

"The force is committed to tackling all offending against women and girls across Essex.

"There is no room for sexism or misogynistic behaviour in Essex Police.

"This simple fact is recognised by the overwhelming majority of hard working and professional officers and staff."